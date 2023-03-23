The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) Thursday announced special trip passes for commuters. Accordingly, commuters with Mumbai 1 card can avail of a special 15 percent discount on 45 trips and a 20 percent discount on 60 trips. The Metro Corporation has also launched an unlimited trip pass for people visiting Mumbai. The unlimited Metro pass for one day will cost Rs. 80 while a 3-day pass will be charged Rs. 200. Mumbai Metro Extends Services of Two Trains From Andheri West to Dahisar East From Today.

Mumbai Metro Launches Trip Passes

