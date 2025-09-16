Today, September 16, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said that Monorail services in the city will remain suspended from September 20 until further notice for system upgradation work. "This planned block will allow faster integration of new rolling stock, advanced CBTC signalling upgrades, and refurbishment of the existing fleet, ensuring safer, smoother, and more reliable operations for Mumbaikars," the MMRDA said in a release. It also said that the services will be temporarily suspended for system upgradation and future-ready operations. Mumbai Monorail Services Resume After 2-Hour-Long Hault Due to Technical Snag Near Wadala, All 17 Passengers Evacuated Safely.

Monorail Services To Remain Temporarily Suspended From September 20, Says MMRDA

Monorail services in Mumbai to remain temporarily suspended from September 20 until further notice for system upgradation: MMRDA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)