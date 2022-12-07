After a 29-year-old model filed a complaint with the police saying she was cheated on the pretext of doing "bold" scenes for a web-series meant for overseas customer, police have arrested one accused. Police had later added rape charges to the case. Mumbai Shocker: Four Lock Minor Girl in BMC School Classroom, One Rapes, Another Molests Her; Two Accused Arrested

Mumbai | On basis of an FIR by a woman on November 29 that in the name of bold (film) shooting, she was sexually assaulted inside a flat, we arrested one accused. Efforts are on to nab the other three accused: Ajay Kumar Bansal, DCP (06.12) pic.twitter.com/n5bJmZiWvi — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022

