A video going viral on social media shows a popular eatery in Mumbai allegedly refusing to serve food to a man and his friends who visited the restaurant after playing Holi. The man, a photographer identified as Sagar Damle, took to X, formerly Twitter and said that he and his friend who were wearing colour-stained clothes visited Cafe Mondegar after playing Holi. However, he claimed that the eatery refused to serve them food. "I was in a kurta which showed I played holi hence my friends were not served food. The menu was snatched off and waiters ignored. Cafe Mondegar is a no go!," Damle said. He also shared a video of the alleged incident where he is seen arguing with the popular eatery's staff after being denied food. Later, he deleted his post on X.

A screengrab of Sagar Damle's post on X. (Photo credits: X/@wildontheright)

