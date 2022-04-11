The Mumbai Police on Monday said that they were alerted about the protests by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence. Police said that the Special Branch had issued an alert on April 4.

Check tweet:

Mumbai police was alerted over Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence. The alert was issued by the Special Branch on April 4th, Mumbai police said. — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)