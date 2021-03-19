Mumbai: Power Outage at Maharashtra Secretariat Building, Restoration Work Underway, Says BEST

Mumbai | Power outage at Maharashtra Secretariat Building, due to high voltage at Nariman Point receiving point; a team of engineers have been deployed for restoration work, says PRO, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)