Heavy rain lashed several parts of Mumbai today, July 27, as Mumbaikars woke up to a rainy Sunday. Soon after rains lashed Mumbai, netizens took to social media as #MumaiRains started to trend on X. One user said, "Even Mumbai has cooled down thanks to the continuous rains for the past few days," while a second user wrote, "Lemme tell you that Mumbai rains are worst!!" Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow alert for Maharashtra's Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane districts for Sunday. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai witnessed heavy downpour on Saturday, July 26, with an average rainfall from 8 am to 10 PM recorded 6.80 mm for Mumbai City, 11.53 mm in the Eastern suburb and 7.42 mm in the Western suburb. Maharashtra Weather Forecast Today, July 27, 2025: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palgarh and Orange Alert for Raigad Amid Heavy Rainfall.

Water Stock in Seven Lakes Supplying Water to Mumbai

Water stock in the 7 lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai is at 89.7% on Sunday morning. #Monsoon2025 #Rains #Mumbai https://t.co/15ct5p0zDA pic.twitter.com/XJVcxWgiJM — Eeshanpriya (@Eeshanpriya) July 27, 2025

Even Mumbai Has Cooled Down

Nice. Even Mumbai has cooled down thanks to the continuous rains for the past few days. — Manda Bendre 🇮🇳 (@mabend2) July 27, 2025

Mumbai Rains

Lemme tell you that Mumbai rains are worst!! — अkhil✨ (@bas_kar_oyee) July 27, 2025

Visuals from Marine Drive

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Morning visuals from Marine Drive in Mumbai city. The India Meteorological Department has issued a 'yellow alert' for Mumbai today, forecasting 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain.' pic.twitter.com/tSsh0ob5Ps — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2025

