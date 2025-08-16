The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a spell of intense rainfall for Mumbai for Saturday, August 16, with an Orange alert in effect. Delhi may witness light to moderate rainfall on August 16. The weather office has forecasted light to heavy rainfall in Chennai and light showers in Bengaluru for today. Similarly, light to moderate showers are predicted for Hyderabad and Kolkata for August 16. On the other hand, Shimla is projected to receive light rain on Saturday. Humayun Tomb Structure Collapse: Several Trapped After Roof of Room at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah in Delhi Gives Way, Rescue Operations Underway (Watch Video).

