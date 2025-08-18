Heavy rainfall in Mumbai has led to traffic jams and waterlogging in several parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the city for today (Monday), predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places. Amid incessant rainfall, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shared a report of water stock in the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai. As per the data, the combined water stock of all seven lakes supplying water to the city - including Bhatsa, Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar, and Middle Vaitarna - currently stands at 1,31,9640 crore litres, which is 91.18 per cent of their total capacity of 1,44,736.3 crore litres as of 6:00 AM today. Mumbai Rains News: Waterlogging, Traffic Jams in City After Incessant Rainfall; Slow Vehicular Movement on Western Express Highway (Watch Videos).

Check Water Levels of Seven Lakes Supplying Water to Mumbai

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल --- 🚰 Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/1KGiv3bRnr — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 18, 2025

