Heavy rainfall continued to lash Mumbai as Mumbaikars woke up to a rainy morning today, August 18. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the city today, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places. The weather agency has also issued an orange alert for Thane and Palghar. According to the weather forecasting service Windy, Mumbai is likely to receive 10 to 19 mm of rainfall on Monday. Following an overnight downpour in Mumbai, IndiGo issued a travel advisory and encouraged passengers to plan ahead of travelling to the airport. Before stepping out, the airline also asked passengers to check their flight status on their app and website. Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast: Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Likely At Few Places in City Today As IMD Issues Orange Alert.

Check IMD's Weather Forecast for Mumbai and Other Districts Below

IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for today. (Photo credits: IMD)

Mumbai Live Weather Forecast and Updates

Heavy Rains Forecast for Today and Tomorrow

It’s 7 am and looks like 6 pm. With heavy rains forecast for today and tomorrow, looks all set for the next 2-3 days. This is around Parel, Lalbaug. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/1WYdv9Rseo — Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) August 18, 2025

Heavy Rains Over Andheri – Ghatkopar Stretch

7 AM.. 🟠Heavy rains over Andheri - Ghatkopar stretch, parts of Navi Mumbai & South Mumbai ⛈️⛈️ #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) August 18, 2025

Rains in Many Parts of Mumbai Since Midnight Hours As Mentioned

Rains in many parts of Mumbai since midnight hours as mentioned. Any areas which are waterlogged in your area? Do comment so Mumbaikars can know before heading to office. #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) August 18, 2025

IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory

Travel Advisory ⛈ #Mumbai is still under a blanket of rain, and the roads are moving at a gentler pace than usual. Waterlogging has been reported in parts of the city, especially on key airport routes. If you are travelling to the airport, we encourage you to plan ahead and… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 18, 2025

Rain Lashes Parts of Mumbai

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai City (Visuals from Marine Drive) pic.twitter.com/UmU7V7OhDN — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)