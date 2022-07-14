As Mumbai and its neighbouring areas continue to receive heavy rainfall, Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather on Thursday said that Mumbai's Santacruz recorded 92 mm of rain until 05:30 hours. "Rain may be moderate at many places today. Intensity to go down from tomorrow." Palawat said in a tweet.

