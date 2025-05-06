The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather updates for Tuesday, May 6, forecasting thunderstorms and rainfall across several major cities. While regions like Vidarbha remain under severe heatwave alert, metros are likely to receive some respite from the soaring temperatures. Mumbai and Delhi are expected to witness thunderstorms with rain, with maximum temperatures of 33 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius, respectively. Chennai may see moderate rain or thunderstorms under a partly cloudy sky, with the temperature rising to 38 degrees Celsius. Bengaluru is likely to experience rain or thundershowers by evening, while Hyderabad may see thunderstorms or duststorms under a generally cloudy sky. Shimla will remain cool at 18 degrees Celsius with thunder and rain, and Kolkata may receive moderate rainfall later in the day. Weather Forecast Today, May 05: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

