For the second consecutive day, several areas in Delhi continue to remain flooded as the water level in the Yamuna River continues to rise and overflow. The continuous rise in Yamuna River's water level has been triggering waterlogging and flooding in the national capital. Supreme Court area, Rajghat, ITO road etc were among the few places in the national capital that remained flooded due to the overflowing of the Yamuna River. Normal life has also been thrown out of gear due to the flood-like situations in Delhi. People were seen facing problems due to waterlogging as floodwater led to traffic jams across the state. Delhi Traffic Videos: Shastri Park, Wazirabad, Sarai Kale Khan and Several Other Areas Witness Heavy Traffic Congestion as Overflowing River Yamuna Floods Streets; Advisory Issued.

Visuals From Near Supreme Court

#WATCH Flood situation in Delhi | Heavy rainfall & increase in Yamuna river's water level triggers waterlogging in parts of Delhi; visuals from near Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/45SViam4lQ — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

Situation Near Rajghat

#WATCH | Flood situation in Delhi: Waterlogging continues near Rajghat due to rise in water level in Yamuna river following heavy rains. pic.twitter.com/SPoYGtIhBi — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

Water-Logging Situation on ITO Road

#WATCH Delhi: People face problems due to water-logging situation on ITO road due to the increase in the water level of the Yamuna River. pic.twitter.com/XEOY6F4BGl — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

Waterlogging Continues Near Rajghat

#WATCH Delhi: Waterlogging continues near Rajghat due to rise in water level in Yamuna river following heavy rains. pic.twitter.com/Zr0DA6ZomL — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

Heavy Rainfall Causes Waterlogging in Anguri Bagh Area

#WATCH | Delhi: Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging in the Anguri Bagh area near Red Fort. pic.twitter.com/e4nQ3CtwMW — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

