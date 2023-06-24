Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Mumbai including Bandra, Andheri, Malad etc. as netizens took to social media to share photos and videos of #MumbaiRains. The heavy downpour in the city also led to waterlogging in Andheri following which, the Andheri Subway was closed for vehicular movement. The police diverted the traffic towards Swami Vivekananda Road. Mumbai Rains Today: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Maximum City As Monsoon Finally Makes Onset in Mumbai, Mumbaikars Share Photos and Videos.

Andheri Subway Is Closed

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Waterlogging in Andheri following heavy rainfall; Andheri Subway is closed for vehicular movement. The traffic has been diverted towards Swami Vivekananda Road. pic.twitter.com/T2znW8k2S8 — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023

