The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the districts of Mumbai, Pune and Ahmednagar are expected to experience thunderstorms with lightning and moderate spells of rain. The unseasonal rains in Mumbai have been welcomed by the citizens, who have received some much needed respite from the scorching heat and soaring temperatures. Citizens in Mumbai are seem to enjoying the change in weather while few have raised concerns over the occasional strong winds and thunderstorms hitting the maximum city in March. Here's how netizens are enjoying #MumbaiRains. Mumbai Rains: Palm Tree Catches Fire After Lightning Strikes in Palghar, Breathtaking Video of Blaze Goes Viral.

I Am Thoroughly Enjoying #MumbaiRains

I am thoroughly enjoying #MumbaiRains But it’s tragic for farmers, they must have lost their crops. Prices of basic grains will surge, the poorest are sadly always the worst hit. #farmers — BHAIRAVI GOSWAMI (@bhairavigoswami) March 8, 2023

How Come Rains in Mumbai in March?

Is #MumbaiRains effect of chemtrails? @moefcc @MahaEnvCC How come rains in Mumbai in March? Can you please explain? Is it any step to destroy agriculture for bringing food crisis? Are you using whether control like #HAARP?@CMOMaharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis Answer us@timesofindia — Prashhant Talpade (@prashanttalpade) March 7, 2023

Thunderstorm Seen From Bandra

#MumbaiRains Thunderstorm seen from Bandra 📍 What a wonderful view,Lucky to see them pic.twitter.com/9BSCgvbq3a — Pratham (@Pratham01362116) March 7, 2023

The Sound of the Air

Yeh Start of Summer Hain Yaa Start of Monsoon Hai??????

Yeh start of summer hain yaa start of monsoon hai ??????#MumbaiRains #MumbaiWeather — pastaisloveeeeeeeeee (@darshmore_) March 7, 2023

This Onefrom Charkop Kandiwali Around 7 AM

