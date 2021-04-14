Mumbai on Wednesday reported 9,925 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,44,942, while 54 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said. There are 89 active containment zones in Mumbai, where 970 buildings have been sealed, the BMC said.

Mumbai reports 9,925 fresh COVID19 cases, 54 deaths and 9,273 recoveries; case tally at 5,44,942 including 87,443 active cases pic.twitter.com/nd6Sp7sIyV — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)