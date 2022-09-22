In a shocking incident that took place in Mumbai, a woman lawyer was sexually molested while travelling in the local train on the Western Railway. The woman took to social media to reveal her ordeal. In her post, the woman said that on September 21, she was sexually assaulted while she was on her way to work in the local train. "While I will be pursuing requisite action against the people I mention in this thread," the woman stated. The woman narrated her entire ordeal when she visited the Andheri GRP to file a complaint. After her tweet went viral on social media, the GRP Mumbai responded to her and apologised for the inconvenience caused to her. In its tweet, the GRP Mumbai said, "The investigation is underway, and we appreciate your cooperation all day through." They also said that they have noted her account of the GRP personnel's behaviour and said that they will sensitise them accordingly. As per reports, GRP commissioner Quaiser Khalid launched an enquiry into the matter pertaining to the behaviour of the personnel.

Woman Narrates Insensitiveness Displayed by Andheri Railway Police Personnel

Ma'am, we deeply regret the inconvenience caused to you. The investigation is underway, and we appreciate your cooperation all day through. We have noted your account of our personnel's behaviour and will sensitise them accordingly. — GRP Mumbai (@grpmumbai) September 21, 2022

