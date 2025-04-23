Mumbai Indians continue their winning momentum in the IPL 2025 as they secured their fourth win in a row by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets. MI won the toss and opted to bowl first. They started with the ball brilliantly as SRH went down to 13/4 by the fifth over. Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar scalped two each and SRH were looking in trouble. It deepened when they were down to 35/5 after losing Aniket Reddy. it is when Heinrich Klaasen and Abhinav Manohar stitched a 99-run partnership and took SRH to a competitive 143/8. Chasing it, MI lost Ryan Rickelton early, but Rohit Sharma's new-found form meant they had a foundation where Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav chipped in to take them over the line comfortably. Fans Allege 'Fixing' in SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Match After Ishan Kishan Walks-Off Without Edging The Ball and Umpire Raising Finger Before Appeal.

