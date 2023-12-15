The owner of a vegetable shop in Borivali market was arrested on Thursday for allegedly beating a 46-year-old load carrier to death for stealing a gunny bag full of garlic on Wednesday night. The victim, Pankaj Mandal, 46, was found dead outside the MTNL office building not far from Borivali West railway station around 8.30 am on Thursday. On making inquiries, police learnt that he would load and unload vegetable sacks at the vegetable market in Borivali , less than 500 metres from where he was found dead. Police then came across a video clip which showed Mandal being thrashed badly by a vegetable trader. The trader, Ghanshyam Agri, 56, was tracked down and quizzed. Agri had doubted Mandal's involvement in stealing garlic over the past five to six months but did not have any evidence against him. Earlier this week, he and his employees kept an eye and caught Mandal stealing a sack containing 20 kg garlic worth Rs 6400 and beat him to death. Leopard Attack in Uttar Pradesh: 10-Year-Old Boy Mauled to Death by Big Cat in Balrampur District.

Crime in Borivali

Mumbai | A shopkeeper, 56-year-old Ghanshyam Aagri from Borivali beat his employee Pankaj Mandal to death for stealing garlic from the shop. A case has been registered under section 302 of IPC and the shopkeeper has been arrested. Further investigation underway: Mumbai Police… — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2023

