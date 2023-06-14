In a shocking incident in Mumbai's Nalasopara area, a 29-year-old woman was raped multiple times by a man who later threatened to leak her obscene photos and kill her husband. The accused has been identified as Akash Vithal Sankpal. According to the police, Akash took the woman to his house on the pretext of showing his house, raped her and took her obscene pictures. He then threatened her with those pictures and raped her multiple times. He also threatened to kill her husband. Police have arrested the accused. Mumbai Shocker: 21-Year-Old Woman Student’s Naked Body Found in Savitribai Phule Girls Hostel on Marine Drive, Watchman Missing.

Women Raped, Threatened With Obscene Photos in Nalasoprara:

Maharashtra | A 29-year-old woman was raped multiple times by a man namely Akash Vithal Sankpal in Nalasopara area of Palghar district. The accused stays in the same neighbourhood as the victim. He took the woman to his house on the pretext of showing his house and raped her and… — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)