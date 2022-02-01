Social Media influencer Vikas Fhatak, also known as 'Hindustani Bhau' has been arrested by Dharavi police for instigating students in Mumbai. Yesterday, students protested outside Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad's house over their demand for online exams for classes 10th & 12th, in view of COVID-19. Mumbai police have registered an FIR against Vikas Fhatak and others under multiple sections of IPC (including that for rioting), Maharashtra Police Act, Disaster Management Act, and Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

Check Tweet:

Mumbai: Social media influencer Vikas Fhatak, also known as 'Hindustani Bhau', arrested by Dharavi Police in connection with students' protest in Dharavi y'day over their demand for online exams for classes 10th & 12th, in view of #COVID19. FIR registered against Fhatak & others. — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)