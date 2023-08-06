Mumbai Police on Sunday morning received a call about a serial bomb blast on the local train in the financial capital. According to news agency ANI, the call was received by the Mumbai control room this morning, and the person on the phone claimed he was talking from Vile Parle. "Police control room received a threat call from a man. The caller told Police that serial blasts will take place on a local train in Mumbai. The caller claimed to be speaking from the Vile Parle area and then switched off his phone," the police said. An investigation is underway into the matter. Terror Threat to Mumbai: ‘Prepare for 26/11-Like Terrorist Attack if Seema Haider Does Not Return to Pakistan,’ Caller Tells Mumbai Police.

‘Serial Bomb Blast’ on Local Train

