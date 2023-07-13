Mumbai police control room on Wednesday received a threat call wherein the caller threatened the police to prepare for a 26/11-like terrorist attack if Pakistani national Seema Haider does not return to Pakistan. "Mumbai Police and Crime Branch are probing the matter," Mumbai Police said. Earlier this month, Haider and Sachin Meena were apprehended by the Noida police for unlawfully entering India. However, they were subsequently released on bail by the court. During interviews, Haider asserted that she fell in love with Meena while playing PUBG, leading her to travel to India to meet him and start a new life. Another Terror Attack on Mumbai? Police Get Threat Call Claiming Three Pakistani Terrorists Entered City, Says Report.

Terror Threat to Mumbai:

Maharashtra: Mumbai police control room received a threat call yesterday in which the caller threatened the police to prepare for a 26/11 terrorist attack if Pakistani national Seema Haider does not return to Pakistan. Mumbai Police and Crime Branch are probing the matter: Mumbai… — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

