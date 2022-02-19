Mumbai is officially selected to host the International Olympic Committee’s next session in 2023 after successfully bidding for it at the 139th IOC session being held in Beijing. Sharing the news, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tweeted, "Mumbai hosting the 2023 International Olympic Committee Session is not just a matter of great pride but also an opportunity to push India ahead on the sporting horizon. Grateful to Smt. Nita Ambani ji for her efforts to bring the 2023 session to Mumbai, Maharashtra!"

Check Tweet:

