Traffic restrictions have been put up on Aarey Road amid the development work by MMRC & MCGM today, July 25. "Vehicular movement has been restricted on Aarey road for 1 day, from this morning till the evening, owing to some development work. Vehicles can take some alternative routes," Zone 12 DCP Somnath Garge said.

