As the city gears up to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi festival with much fervour and pomp, the Mumbai Traffic police have issued an advisory for the smooth functioning of traffic and vehicular movement across the city. This year, the ten-day festival of Ganeshotsav will begin on Wednesday, August 31. Keeping in mind the festival and the Ganpati visarjan or immersion that will be followed, the Mumbai police issued a traffic advisory. Taking to social media, the Mumbai Traffic Police said, "On the occasion of Ganpati Immersion on 01, 04, 05, and 06 September 2022 11 to 1 am on the next day and 09 September 2022, from 10 am to 6 am, entry of heavy vehicles will be prohibited on roads in Greater Mumbai."

Check Tweet:

On the occasion of Ganpati Immersion on 01, 04, 05, and 06 September 2022 11 to 1 am on the next day and 09 September 2022, from 10 am to 6 am, entry of heavy vehicles will be prohibited on roads in Greater Mumbai. #MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/SFgNrBjkC8 — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 27, 2022

