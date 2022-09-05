The Mumbai Traffic Police on Monday issued an advisory stating that traffic will be slow due to pre-planned VVIP visit. According to reports, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a visit to the maximum city is likley to viist a few places in Mumbai today. Police said that due to a pre-scheduled VVIP visit, traffic on the roads in certain areas across the city will slow down. As per the post, traffic is likely to be affected in Malabar Hill, Babulnath, Kemps Corner, Haji Ali, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Saat Rasta, Chinchpokali, and Lalbaug Parel, Lotus, Worli dairy, Sea-link, Lilavati junction.

Check Tweet:

