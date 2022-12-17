The Mumbai Traffic Police has said that several parts of the city will experience slow traffic movement tomorrow due to a planned VIP movement. According to the police, traffic between 10:30 am to 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm will be slow around Santacruz, Bandra, Worli sea link, Haji Ali, bandstand, Ai India, and regal circle. Citizens are advised to plan their commute accordingly. Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issues List of Road Closures, Alternate Routes for December 17 Due to Morcha of Maha Vikas Aghadi; Check Details Here

Mumbai Traffic Update:

Due to a planned VIP movement on 18th December 22, between 10.30 hrs to12.00 hrs and13.00 hrs to 14.30 hrs traffic movement will be slow around Santacruz, Bandra, Worli sea link, Haji Ali, bandstand, Ai India, regal circle Citizens are requested to plan their commute accordingly. — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) December 17, 2022

