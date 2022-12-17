Due to morcha of Maha Vikas Aghadi on December 17, Mumbai Traffic Police has issued vehicular restrictions for Saturday. The Maha Vikas Aghadi, consisting of Shiv Sena (UT), NCP and Congress party, has organised a morcha from Richardson and Cruddas Company, J.J.Road to Sir J.JFlyover Bridge, Times of India Building and CSTM Junction. The police said traffic arrangements have been made which will remain in effect till the closure of the march and citizens have been advised to use alternate routes. Mumbai Police Gives Permission to MVA for Protest Rally Against Eknath Shinde Government and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on December 17

