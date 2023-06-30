In a heart-wrenching incident, a youth was killed after a speeding Mumbai local train hit him while he was washing his tiffin on a railway platform. The shocking incident occurred on June 17 at around 3:30 pm on platform number 3 at Malad Railway Station. The deceased was identified as Mayank Anil Sharma (17). According to the reports, the deceased and his friends had their lunch on the railway platform, and later they moved towards the edge of the platform to clean their hands and tiffin. Unfortunately, a Churchgate-Borivali fast train arrives at the station and struck the boy. The impact was so devastating that the youth was flung into the air. He died on the spot. The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed at the railway station. Vande Bharat Express Train Accident: Man Dies After Being Hit by Train18 Near Tundla in Uttar Pradesh.

Mumbai Train Accident Video:

A teenager died on the spot after being hit by a local train when he was standing to wash a lunch box on the edge of the platform at Malad @WesternRly @TOIMumbai #MumbaiRain pic.twitter.com/Rqu0LsmCKW — Manthan K Mehta (@manthanmTOI) June 30, 2023

