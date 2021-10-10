Prayagraj, October 10: Muslims artists participated in Ramlila organised by Pathther Chatti Ramlila Committee in Prayagraj. According to one of the organisers, two female and a male artists, and the makeup artist are Muslims. "Their participation in this Ramlila is an excellent example of Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb," he said.

