Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday ordered setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a probe into the alleged attempt by a group of Muslim men trying to enter into the Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik to offer ‘Chadar’. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media. Security guards at the Trimbakeshwar temple had stopped the group from entering the temple. The temple trust had submitted a complaint to the police after the incident. The SIT will not only conduct a probe into this incident, but will also investigate a similar incident which took place last year at the same temple. Akola Violence: Internet Services Suspended To Prevent Rumour-Mongering in Maharashtra City After Riots; Uneasy Calm Prevails.

Video of The Incident

Muslims tried to enter Trimbakeshwar Jyotirling Temple with Chadar like a Dargah. Gaurds stopped them at the gate. pic.twitter.com/13qkEpBl94 — Facts (@BefittingFacts) May 15, 2023

Devendra Fadnavis Orders Probe

Maharashtra | An FIR has been registered by Nashik police in the matter of the illegal gathering of a crowd at the main gate of the Trimbakeshwar temple. Deputy CM Devendra Fandanvis has also ordered to constitute an SIT led by an ADG-level officer to probe the incident. The SIT… — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)