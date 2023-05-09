A trial court in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday convicted two persons for gang-raping a woman during the 2013 riots in Muzaffarnagar. The two accused identified as Maheshvir and Sikander have been convicted under Indian Penal Code provisions dealing with gang rape, unlawful sexual contact and criminal intimidation. One other accused person, Kuldeep, died during the trial. Bilkis Bano Case: Supreme Court Agrees to Constitute Special Bench to Hear Plea Against Remission to Convicts in Gang-Rape Case.

Muzaffarnagar Riots 2013

