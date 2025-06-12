Bhoomi Chauhan, a passenger who narrowly escaped the tragic Air India Flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad, said she missed the flight by just 10 minutes due to traffic. Speaking to Republic Media, Bhoomi, who was headed to London to meet her husband, said she was still in shock after learning about the crash. “My body is shivering, I am unable to talk,” she said, overcome with emotion. Grateful to be safe, Bhoomi thanked her deity, saying, "My Ganpati Bappa saved me." Bhoomi had been vacationing in India and was set to travel alone on the ill-fated flight. The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff on June 12. ‘Plane Crash Headlines May Give Us Shock’: Old Posts by Astrologer Sharmistha Making Chilling Predictions on Major Plane Crash in 2025 Go Viral After Air India Flight AI171 Crashes in Ahmedabad.

‘My Ganpati Bappa Saved Me’: Woman Misses AI171 by 10 Minutes

#PlaneCrash | "My body is shivering": Passenger Bhoomi Chauhan, who missed the Air India-London flight by just "10 minutes" that crashed in Ahmedabad Emergency Helpline Number For AI-171 Crash: 1800569144 Tune in to watch all the live updates here: https://t.co/hD4rtlKwUP…… pic.twitter.com/o42v15So1H — Republic (@republic) June 12, 2025

