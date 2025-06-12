A series of old posts by astrologer Sharmistha have gone viral after the tragic crash of Air India flight AI171 in Ahmedabad on June 12. In a post on X dated December 2024, she warned of “plane crash headlines” in 2025 despite overall growth in the aviation sector. She had earlier, in October 2024, predicted a “major crash making headlines” amid aviation expansion globally. Her June 5, 2025, post also reiterated her forecast, citing planetary positions and upcoming aviation activity, including Tata’s Rafale fuselage project and ISRO’s growth. Social media users are now stunned by the eerie accuracy of her predictions. The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, bound for London with 242 on board, crashed minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12, leaving dozens feared dead. Miraculous Survivor of Air India Flight AI171 Crash Found in Seat 11A, Confirms Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik After London-Bound Plane Crashed; Video Surfaces.

Astrologer Sharmistha ’s October 2025 Post Predicted Aviation Boom and Major Crash in 2025

Highlights of 2025, ▪️Flooding of spirituality, jisko dekho Baba banengey, religious hooliganism. ▪️Aviation boom around the world, major crash making headline as well. ▪️Fighting for Freedom, freedom of temples, religious places etc. — Astro Sharmistha (@AstroSharmistha) October 29, 2024

‘Crash Headlines May Shock’: Astrologer Sharmistha’s December 2024 Prediction Resurfaces

Aviation sector will do better in 2025, also plane crash headlines may give us shock, predicted this two months back, check the tweet below. Already a bit betterment in aviation sector started. When Jupiter will be in Gemini part of Mrigashira & Ardra with the speed of approx… — Astro Sharmistha (@AstroSharmistha) December 29, 2024

June 5 Post Warned of 2025 Plane Crash

Tata will make Rafale fuselage in Hyderabad. This is just aviation expansion, ISRO will surprise the world in Space and satellite engineering, space tourism in coming two years. Predicted this last year via Nakshatra transit. I am still holding high the prediction of Plane crash… https://t.co/WjX39R7E47 — Astro Sharmistha (@AstroSharmistha) June 5, 2025

