A youth suffered heart attack and collapsed at an E-Mitra center in Nagaur’s Naya Darwaza area. The young man, Narpat, had come for a government-related task when he suddenly fainted. E-Mitra operator Surendra Solanki responded swiftly, pulling him outside and administering CPR for nearly 10 minutes. The youth gradually regained consciousness and was rushed to the hospital by his family. Solanki credited YouTube videos for his knowledge of CPR, which proved life-saving. The entire incident was captured on CCTV and has gone viral. Locals are praising Solanki’s presence of mind, emphasising how basic first-aid knowledge like CPR can save lives in critical moments. The youth’s condition is now stable, according to reports. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Pauri Garhwal: Man Collapses and Dies of Heart Attack While Exercising in Uttarakhand; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

राजस्थान के नागौर में ई-मित्र सेंटर पर एक युवक को आया हार्ट अटैक, सेंटर संचालक ने CPR देकर युवक बचाई जान pic.twitter.com/PbTWyUR2FS — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) June 19, 2025

