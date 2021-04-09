Four dead, several injured in fire at a private hospital in Nagpur: Fire brigade official. A fire broke out at a COVID hospital. "Around 27 patients at the hospital were shifted to other hospitals. We can't comment on their health condition now. Hospital has been evacuated," says police.

Four dead, several injured in fire at a private hospital in Nagpur: Fire brigade official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 9, 2021

Maharashtra: A fire broke out at a COVID hospital in Nagpur Visuals from the Spot "Around 27 patients at the hospital were shifted to other hospitals. We can't comment on their health condition now. Hospital has been evacuated," says police pic.twitter.com/YfGd9p4Xjh — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2021

