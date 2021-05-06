Nagpur-Hyderabad Charter Flight VT JIL Lands safely at Mumbai Airport After Wheel of Aircraft Gets Separated; All on Board Are Safe:

An Air ambulance flight by Jetserv Aviation C-90 aircraft VT-JIL - while departure from Runway 32 of Nagpur Airport, a wheel of the aircraft separated and fell on the ground. Full Emergency Declared immediately for landing. Landed safely at Mumbai Airport. All on board are safe. pic.twitter.com/NdxxAorvFF — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 6, 2021

Tweet By ANI:

A Jet Serve Aviation C-90 aircraft VT-JIL was operating an Ambulance flight from Nagpur with patient on board. While departing, a wheel separated & fell on ground. Aircraft landed in Mumbai. Crew confirmed they did a belly landing (no landing gear taken out), foam put on runway. pic.twitter.com/euUIyfQRp5 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021

