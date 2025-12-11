A road rage incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh, where a group of students allegedly attacked a woman's business partner and vandalised the vehicle for protesting harassment. The incident took place on Tuesday, December 9, in the Sadar Bazaar area of Meerut. A video showing the alleged attack and vandalism has also gone viral on social media. After the incident, Meerut police said that they arrested four people in connection with the incident, while a search was launched to nab two others who are at large. The Superintendent of Police of Meerut further said that the main accused, identified as Mukul Tyagi, was arrested. The police also arrested Tyagi's three friends, identified as Dhruv, Daksh and Aditya. It is learnt that the accused are LLB students who harassed the woman during the road rage incident. Meerut Shocker: Police Allegedly Dump Body in Neighbouring Jurisdiction To Avoid ‘Hassle’ of Probe in Uttar Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

Students Attack and Vandalise Car After Man Protests Harassment in Meerut

From the capital of lawlessness -Meerut, UP A woman was being harassed by goons. When her brother protested, the goons attacked, terrorised and vandalised victim's car in the middle of a busy road in the city. pic.twitter.com/zaRGO63pJd — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 11, 2025

Four People Arrested in Connection with the Incident; Police Issue Statement

प्रकरण में पुलिस द्वारा तत्काल कार्यवाही करते हुए गंभीर धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया तथा अभियुक्तों की शिनाख्त कर चार अभियुक्तों को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा गया है। उक्त के सम्बन्ध में पुलिस अधीक्षक नगर द्वारा बाईट। pic.twitter.com/1EMy6MWTJT — MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) December 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Meerut Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)