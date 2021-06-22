Nahida Manzoor Becomes 1st Woman From Kashmir to Climb Mount Everest, Indian Army's Chinar Corps Congratulates Her:

“Those who endure, CONQUER”#ChinarCorps congratulates Nahida Manzoor on becoming the first woman from #Kashmir to climb Mount Everest. 26 yr old Nahida, started climbing mountains from a very young age. Nahida is second among three sisters & her father runs a butcher shop. pic.twitter.com/mkzJR89SW0 — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) June 22, 2021

