A shocking incident of a road accident has come to light from Telangana's Nalgonda. According to the news agency PTI, a speeding lorry hit a school bus at Lingotam in Narkatpalli mandal. It is reported that three students escaped the accident with minor injuries. A video of the accident has also gone viral on social media. Telangana Road Accident: 7 Passengers Injured As Private Bus Overturns in Ranga Reddy District.

VIDEO | Nalgonda, Telangana: Speeding lorry hits school bus at Lingotam in Narkatpalli mandal; three students escape with minor injuries.

