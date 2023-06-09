Tenison prevailed in Uttar Pradesh after a young man entered a temple in the Hapur district on Friday morning and started offering namaaz. The devotees present at the temple and the priests chased him away but tension continued to prevail in the area. As per reports, the youth offered namaz at Chandi temple in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur. After the incident came to light, members of the Hindu organizations were seen washing and cleaning the temple premises with Ganga water. Circle Officer Ashok Sisodia said that the police are examining the CCTV cameras to ascertain the sequence of events and also the identity of the man. Namaz in UP Temple: Youth Performs Namaaz in Hapur Temple, Chased Away by Priests.

Youth Performs Namaaz in Hapur Temple

Hapur DM Reacts to Youth Performing Namaaz in UP Temple

