The fifth and final match of the ongoing T20I series between Namibia and Canada will take place on March 23, with the South African nation already leading 2-0. The NAM vs CAN 5th T20I 2025 will be played at Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek, and start at 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, no live telecast viewing option will be available in India due to the lack of a broadcaster partner for the Canada tour of Namibia. However, fans can find online viewing options for NAM vs CAN 5th T20I 2025 on FanCode, who will provide streaming on their app and website. The live streaming will need a pass worth INR 59. Pakistan-Origin Cricketer Junail Zafar Khan Dies After Collapsing on Field During Club Match in Australia.

Namibia vs Canada 5th T20I 2025 Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)