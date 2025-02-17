A senior railway official was left baffled when a group of rural women claimed they were traveling to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh without tickets because Prime Minister Narendra Modi had allowed it. The incident occurred at Buxar railway station during an inspection by Danapur Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Jayant Kumar. Spotting the women near the tracks, he asked if they had tickets. When they replied “no,” he questioned who permitted them to travel for free. “Narendra Modi told us,” they responded, leaving bystanders amused. The DRM clarified that no such exemption existed and urged them to buy tickets to avoid legal action. The exchange comes amid an unexpected surge in Maha Kumbh pilgrims, following a deadly stampede at New Delhi railway station that killed 18 people. Railway authorities remain on high alert as the Maha Kumbh concludes on February 26, coinciding with Maha Shivratri. Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Maha Kumbh Footfall Crosses 50 Crore-Mark; More Than Combined Population of US and Russia, Says Uttar Pradesh Government.

Women Stun Railway Official

बिहार- DRM ने बक्सर स्टेशन पर महाकुंभ जा रही महिला यात्री से पूछा किसने कहा बिना टिकट जाना है आपको? महिला ने कहा -नरेंद्र मोदी !! pic.twitter.com/DmaZZdWly0 — Gaurav Singh Sengar (@sengarlive) February 17, 2025

