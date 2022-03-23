PM Narendra Modi expresses his deep condolences towards the people who lost their life in the violence which occurred in Birbhum, West Bengal, and assures that the people who are the part of this heinous crime will definitely get punished by the State Government.

Check Tweet:

I express my condolences on the violent incident in #Birbhum, West Bengal. I hope that the state government will definitely get those punished who commit such heinous sins on the great land of Bengal: PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/T76INchpBG — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 23, 2022

