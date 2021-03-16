This National Vaccination Day 2021, the BMC urged people to pledge to take the #JabToBeatCorona. "If you’re a senior citizen or more than 45 years of age with any co-morbidity, please get yourself registered for the vaccine", the BMC tweeted.

This #NationalVaccinationDay, let's pledge to take the #JabToBeatCorona If you’re a senior citizen or more than 45 years of age with any co-morbidity, please get yourself registered for the vaccine. Help Mumbai win this war against the virus.#NaToCorona pic.twitter.com/FO69HDsR34 — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 16, 2021

