A significant fire broke out in two companies located behind Gami Industrial Park of Pawne MIDC, Navi Mumbai. The incident has prompted a swift response from local authorities, with several fire tenders dispatched to the scene. The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and efforts are underway to control the blaze. No casualties have been reported at this time. Palghar Fire: Blaze Erupts in Tarapur MIDC After Sudden Explosion.

Navi Mumbai Fire

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire broke out in two companies behind Gami Industrial Park of Pawne MIDC, Navi Mumbai. Several fire tenders present at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/0yAz2mu7Cc — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

