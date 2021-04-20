NCLAT Officiating Chairperson Tests COVID-19 Positive, Summer Vacations Announced for Principal Bench in Delhi

NCLAT Officiating Chairperson tests positive for #COVID19. The Competent Authority of NCLAT now decides to observe April 26 to May 20 as summer vacations for Principal Bench of NCLAT at New Delhi. The Registry shall, however, remain functional during this period. — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)