The NCP leader Jayant Patil on Sunday, July 3 said party chief Sharad Pawar has called the meeting of the party leaders on Sunday to discuss topics on Trust Vote and the leader from the party who will be chosen as the Leader of Opposition. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rahul Narwekar was elected as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Sunday as the special session began after the formation of the new CM Eknath Shinde govt in the state.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has called a meeting of the party later today. Two topics to be taken up for discussion - Trust Vote and the leader from the party who will be chosen as the Leader of Opposition: NCP leader Jayant Patil #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/MwIy5RzUsw — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2022

