Female Air Force officer at the Air Force Administrative College here who was sexually assaulted, has levelled serious charges against the IAF authorities, including subjecting her to a banned finger test and also forcing her to withdraw the complaint against the accused Flight Lieutenant. National Commission for Women (NCW) written to Air Chief Marshal and Indian Air Force to look into the matter, take necessary steps.

NCW has written to Air Chief Marshal, Indian Air Force to look into the matter, take necessary steps and impart the necessary knowledge to Indian Air Force doctors about the prevailing guidelines laid down by the Govt and ICMR terming the two-finger test as unscientific. — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021

NCW Tweet:

@NCWIndia is disappointed & condemns conducting the banned 2-finger test on the survivor. The Commission has taken cognisance of the incident. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to Air Chief Marshal to look into the matter and take necessary steps. https://t.co/R3hQdo70kN — NCW (@NCWIndia) September 30, 2021

